Largest bead show in the world: The Bead and Button Show is going on in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Jewelry makers have a lot to be excited about this weekend. Th Bead and Button Show is going on downtown at the Wisconsin Center.

Get ready for a different kind of weekend shopping experience. Exclusively offered once a year during the Bead&Button Show, the Bead&Jewelry Expo is designed for those interested in buying artisan-crafted finished jewelry, beads, gemstones, accessories and much more.

It is open to the public and costs just $10 at the door (cash only please). Save time and money by getting your tickets online.

Public Shopping Hours:

Friday, June 8, 10:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, June 9, 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday, June 10, 10:00am – 4:00pm

Whether you're shopping for finished jewelry or materials for your next project, the Expo offers one-of-a-kind finds. Grab your friends and have a girls day. With hundreds of vendors, thousands of finished jewelry pieces, and millions of crystals, gems and beads, you'll be mesmerized by the selection.

More than 300 exhibitors will fill the show floor. You will also find the Make 'N Take area on the Expo floor. Special thanks to ImpressArt for sponsoring the Make 'N Takes.

Can't wait to see you there!