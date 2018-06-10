Man wearing hospital gown arrested after running into traffic, stealing, wrecking squad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A dangerous joyride came to an end with a police squad car flipped on its side -- a broken headlight remaining. Police say the suspect started his night in the front of a squad, and ended up being taken away in the back of one.

It all began when a call came in about a suspicious person in downtown Orlando near Princeton Street and Orange Avenue.

Orlando police said Alexander James Gonzales, Jr., 30, was wearing a blue hospital gown as he ran into traffic. He was a patient at Florida Hospital South on Friday, June 8.

Police said a patrol officer saw him acting strangely, and when the officer got out of her cruiser to talk to him, police said Gonzales ran around the officer and got into the car. He then sped down Princeton, lost control and crashed into a utility pole less than a mile away.

He then barricaded himself, and police said a SWAT team and other armored vehicles were called in.

After three hours, Gonzales was finally taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Gonzales is facing multiple charges for grand theft, criminal mischief and resisting an officer.