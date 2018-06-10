Silver Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued as Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing adult. 76-year-old Timothy Curran was last seen near the area of Marshall and Juenau on Saturday, June 9 around 11 p.m.

Curran is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and a heart condition requiring medication.

Police describe Curran as male, white, 5’9” tall, 190 lbs, gray hair, balding, wearing glasses with dark frames and a blue summer jacket.

Curran is driving a 2017 Kia Sorrento, white in color, 4 door, bearing WI Plate # AAL-3789. He may be headed to their son’s home in Whitefish Bay, WI or Mauston, WI or to their former residence in Overland Park, Kansas.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.