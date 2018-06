BUTLER — Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning, June 10.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Silver Spring and Rae.

According to police, it all started in the Village of Butler with an unknown incident and eventually ended with the pedestrian being struck during the crash.

MPD assisted with the crash portion of the response.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.