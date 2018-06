× Milwaukee police investigate suspicious death near 14th and Walnut

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Saturday night, June 9.

It happened at a home near 14th and Walnut around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was found dead at the scene. At this time, the death is being treated as suspicious and an autopsy will be performed on Monday, June 11 to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.