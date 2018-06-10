× Newborn rescued after being buried alive in Brazil survives

CANARANA, Brazil — A newborn survived after being buried alive in Brazil.

Police dug up the infant from the backyard of the mother’s family home.

Officials said a 15-year-old girl gave birth and believed the baby died, so she buried it.

An anonymous tip led officials to dig up the baby girl, who was said to be in stable condition.

The baby’s grandmother and great-grandmother were taken into custody amid an investigation. The baby’s mother was questioned and released.