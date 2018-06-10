× Police: 3 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Saturday, June 9 and early Sunday morning, June 10. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday near 6th and Becher.

Police say a 19-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Officials say three people have been taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

The second shooting happened near 49th and Hadley at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, another 19-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officials say it appears that the victim was involved in a fight with a group of people. Police are looking for suspects.

The last shooting happened around 1:20 a.m Sunday morning near 9th and Scott.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators are looking into the exact circumstances behind the incident.