Sheriff’s officials identify Platteville pilot, 27, killed in Oshkosh helicopter crash

OSHKOSH — A pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Oshkosh Saturday, June 9 was identified Sunday.

Winnebago County sheriff’s officials said the deceased is Jonathan Bahr, 27, from Platteville.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses indicated the helicopter crashed into the Fox River near the Wisconsin Street Bridge in Oshkosh after striking a high-tension power line that runs across the river. First responders were unable to enter the water for hours due to the lines being severed and falling into the river. Power company officials had to render the lines secure before rescuers could enter the water.

Divers from the sheriff’s office, Sunk? Drive and Ice Service, Oshkosh Fire Department and Mercury Marine worked to recover the helicopter and pilot — the lone occupant.

The NTSB and FAA are handling the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said the Fox River was shut down to boat traffic for approximately nine hours to allow for the removal of the helicopter and repair of the downed power lines.

