× West Allis officers exposed to ‘some type of opioid’ as man arrested for OWI, 3rd offense

WEST ALLIS — Three West Allis police officers were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to what is believed to be some type of opioid during an OWI arrest Saturday, June 9.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a business near 65th and Madison.

Police said upon their arrival at the scene, officers located a vehicle and observed the driver was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers removed the male driver from the vehicle and began CPR.

Three officers who had entered the vehicle became ill very shortly after entering the vehicle. All three officers were transported to a hospital — where they were treated and released.

Police said at this point, they cannot confirm the type of substance the officers were exposed to, but it is believed to be some type of opioid.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, 31, from West Allis, was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was arrested for OWI, third offense. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review the incident for criminal charges.