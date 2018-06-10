Whitefish Bay girl’s soccer player ready to take on big city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY-- Bailey Faulkner is a Senior at Whitefish Bay High School. She plays soccer for the Blue Dukes. In her junior year, the team won the State Championship in girl's soccer. Bailey will be playing soccer next season at Loyola University in Chicago. She is looking forward to living in the big city. Bailey says she will experience the food and especially the shopping in the Windy City. Bailey loves romantic movies, especially Nicolas Sparks films. She also loves to eat Cap'n Crunch with Berries before every game.

