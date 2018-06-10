× ‘Who’s a good boy?’ Study shows dogs pay better attention to you when you use baby talk

MILWAUKEE — It turns out, using baby talk when you chat with your dog is a good thing.

A new study, published in “Animal Cognition,” says dogs pay better attention to humans when they use a “baby talk” tone of voice with them.

The study says baby talk helps dogs connect emotionally with humans.

Researchers found dogs are more responsive to baby talk, but certain keywords such as “walk” triggered emotional responses no matter the tone.

