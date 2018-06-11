Comedian Jim Carrey loves Brewers’ tribute to ‘Dumb and Dumber;’ ‘You got some comedy chops’

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Jim Carrey loves the Brewers’ tribute to his movie, “Dumb and Dumber.” And he couldn’t resist tweeting about it.

Ahhh Milwaukee…where the beer flows like wine! I gotta admit, when I saw this Dumb and Dumber tribute from the Brewers I was tickled stupid. @bruter24: you got some comedy chops or a severe behavioral disorder. The difference is negligible. Spank You Kindly, guys! https://t.co/PgNy0e1Gu6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 9, 2018

In the video released last week, Brent Suter and Jeremy Jeffress — in a giant baseball golf cart, pick up Josh Hader, who needs a ride to a bullpen session.

Josh Hader: “You guys headed to the bullpen? My scooter died and I’m late for a bullpen session.” Brent Suter: “We usually don’t pick up hitchhikers — but I’m gonna go with my instincts on this one. Saddle up partner!”

It’s safe to say, Hader soon regrets getting into the vehicle. The Brewers’ video includes the classic lines everyone remembers from “Dumb and Dumber” — and Suter recreates “the most annoying sound in the world.”

In the Dumb and Dumber movie, when hitchhiker “Mental” requests Harry and Lloyd play the radio in the wagon, Lloyd asks: “Radio? Who needs a radio?!” before the pair proceed to sing their very particular rendition of Inez and Charlie Foxx’s 1963 song.

Suter and Jeffress sing the infamous “Mockingbird” song in the Brewers’ video as Hader sits silently with an annoyed look on his face.

At the end of the video, Suter and Jeffress find two other Brewers’ hitchhikers, waiting for a ride. Could there be a sequel?

Watch for yourself: