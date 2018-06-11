× Driver taken to hospital via Flight for Life after crashing into Pigeon River in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Flight for Life transported a victim to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the Pigeon River in the Town of Sheboygan Monday night, June 11.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Sheboygan County sheriff’s officials said the vehicle exited I-43 and crashed into the Pigeon River.

One person (a passenger) was out of the vehicle when first responders arrived. The driver had to be extricated and taken to the hospital via Flight for Life.

All lanes of I-43 northbound and southbound were closed temporarily as crews worked at the scene.

#SheboyganCounty, All NB and SB lanes on I-43 between County O and WIS 23 are closed due to a traffic incident. #Planahead to avoid the delays. pic.twitter.com/PCGLxENHt2 — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 12, 2018

An investigation is ongoing.