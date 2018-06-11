Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Driver taken to hospital via Flight for Life after crashing into Pigeon River in Sheboygan

Posted 10:48 pm, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 10:49PM, June 11, 2018

SHEBOYGAN — Flight for Life transported a victim to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the Pigeon River in the Town of Sheboygan Monday night, June 11.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Sheboygan County sheriff’s officials said the vehicle exited I-43 and crashed into the Pigeon River.

One person (a passenger) was out of the vehicle when first responders arrived. The driver had to be extricated and taken to the hospital via Flight for Life.

All lanes of I-43 northbound and southbound were closed temporarily as crews worked at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.