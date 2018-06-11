Fort Atkinson police seek source of drugs that killed Cameron Strese in November 2016

FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson Police Department is investigating a heroin overdose death from a year-and-a-half ago.

Officials say on November 13, 2016, Cameron Strese, 23, was found deceased by family members. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be “Acute Heroin Intoxication.”

Officials now believe someone has more information that can lead them to the source of the drugs that killed Strese.

If you have information related to this incident, you are encouraged to call 920-563-7777 or use the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 920-563-7793 — where tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward if the tip results in the arrest and prosecution of a suspect.