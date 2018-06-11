× Funeral plans released for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

MILWAUKEE — Jelacic Funeral Home published on Monday, June 11 the funeral plans for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

The obituary says there will be a visitation for Irvine Jr. on Saturday, June 16 at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Rd.) in Brookfield from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Services will commence at 1 p.m.

Officer Irvine Jr., 23, died after a violent crash near 76th and Silver Spring on the city’s northwest side on Thursday evening, June 7. Irvine and his partner were in pursuit of a reckless vehicle when their squad crashed. Irvine Jr. was a police aide for two years and an officer for nearly two more.

The other officer involved in the crash, Matthew Schulze, 36, was treated and released from Froedtert Hospital. He has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. Morales indicated Schulze was the driver of the squad that crashed.