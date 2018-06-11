Netflix ready to unleash season 2 of ‘Luke Cage’

LIVE: All lanes of I-43/94 NB blocked at the exit to Becher/Mitchell for a law enforcement investigation
Posted 4:25 pm, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54AM, June 12, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Marvel heroes are returning to the small screen this summer. Gino Salomone has a first look at season two of "Luke Cage."