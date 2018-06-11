× Nicolet mother accused of smashing school bus window with hammer after learning of fight on board

GLENDALE — The mother of a Nicolet High School student is accused of using a hammer to damage a school bus her daughter was riding on after learning her daughter was involved in a fight on that bus back in April.

Magan Gumbus, 33, of Glendale faces one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 25, police received a report regarding an incident that happened on a school bus in Glendale. Police interviewed a girl, who said she was riding home when another student “got in her face” regarding the victim’s phone, which had been dropped and cracked earlier in the month. Words were exchanged and the girls fought.

As this was happening, the complaint says a vehicle approached the bus and the driver tried to cut off the bus in an effort to get onto the bus. That vehicle was being driven by Gumbus, prosecutors say.

The girl who had been fighting the victim in the bus said Gumbus was “going 90 miles-per-hour.” She said Gumbus followed the bus to Mill Road, where she attempted to cut it off again by driving in front of the bus. She said Gumbus then got out of her vehicle and hit the bus with a hammer. Near Mill and Teutonia, after the bus kept driving, the complaint says Gumbus broke a window with the hammer. At that point, the bus driver let the victim off the bus.

The bus driver told police after she picked up students at Nicolet High School, a fight broke out on the bus. She said the victim called her mother (Gumbus), and Gumbus had attempted several times to stop the bus and get into the bus. The driver reported Gumbus was following the bus and driving erratically. She said kids on the bus were screaming and asking to be let off the bus because they were scared.

The complaint says Gumbus told investigators her goal was to get her daughter off the bus. She said the driver not stopping “upset her, and she had a meltdown.” She admitted to taking a rock and throwing it at the bus window, but she denied having a hammer.

Online court records show Gumbus has an initial court appearance scheduled for July 12.