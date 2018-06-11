× Oshkosh Corporation’s new headquarters being built at current site in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — Ground has been broken for a new headquarters for Oshkosh Corporation.

After searching for several months, the company announced in November it would remain in the city of Oshkosh, and the new facility is being built at the current site of the Lakeshore Golf Course.

City leaders expect the new headquarters will create at least 200 jobs, and save even more since they were able to keep the company.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.