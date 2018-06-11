× Police: Man shot, injured near 53rd and Nash in Milwaukee, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, June 11 on the city’s northwest side.

Police were called out to the area of 53rd and Nash around 3:40 a.m.

Police say a 67-year-old man was shot during unknown circumstances. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A 23-year-old male suspect later turned himself in for the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.