Police: Milwaukee teen in custody in connection with homicide, house fire in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department announced Monday, June 11 that they have taken a 17-year-old girl from Milwaukee into custody in connection with a homicide and house fire that happened early Tuesday morning, June 5.

The victim, whose identity is still being confirmed through the State Crime Lab, sustained gunshot wounds before the house was intentionally set on fire.

The fire happened at a home on the corner of 14th Avenue, just north of 78th Street. Around 5 a.m., crews responded as fire tore through the home.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.