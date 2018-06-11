Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Police: Milwaukee teen in custody in connection with homicide, house fire in Kenosha

Posted 12:12 pm, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 12:22PM, June 11, 2018

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department announced Monday, June 11 that they have taken a 17-year-old girl from Milwaukee into custody in connection with a homicide and house fire that happened early Tuesday morning, June 5.

The victim, whose identity is still being confirmed through the State Crime Lab, sustained gunshot wounds before the house was intentionally set on fire.

The fire happened at a home on the corner of 14th Avenue, just north of 78th Street. Around 5 a.m., crews responded as fire tore through the home.

Fatal fire on 14th Avenue in Kenosha

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.

