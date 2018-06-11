Police: Owner of dog allegedly involved in deadly attack set to meet with district attorney

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News learned on Monday, June 11 police have located the owner of a dog allegedly involved in a deadly attack near 114th and Florist.

Police released surveillance video in an effort to identify the owner and the dog responsible for the attack. He’s set to meet with the district attorney on Tuesday.

MPD responded to the area of 114th and Florist around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 for a shots fired investigation. A dog attacked the dog owned by a 59-year-old man at that location. The 59-year-old man fired a shot at the ground and the attacking dog ran away. The dog that was attacked later died from its injuries.

