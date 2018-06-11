Recognize this man? Police seek help to ID suspect in ‘shots fired’ investigation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a shots fired investigation in the neighborhood near Teutonia and Villard. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 10.

The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was in the area when a fight happened with several family members of the victim. During the fight, an unknown male suspect entered and got into an argument with the victim. The suspect then fired a shot at the victim, but it did not hit the victim.

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 18-25 years-old, 5’9-5’10” tall, with long dreadlocks, and last seen wearing a maroon, hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.