Sailing Vessel Denis Sullivan back at Discovery World; 2-hour 'Brew Sails' this year

MILWAUKEE — The “Sailing Vessel Denis Sullivan” is back at Discovery World for another season.

It is the world’s only recreation of a three-masted Great Lakes schooner, and new this year are two-hour “Brew Sails.”

Milwaukee breweries have teamed up to bring the drinks and share some information about them while sailing around Lake Michigan on a wooded ship.

