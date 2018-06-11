Set sail on Lake Michigan: Soak in summer on one of Milwaukee’s greatest treasures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's one of Milwaukee's greatest treasures -- and a perfect way to soak in summer. Carl spent the morning exploring the Denis Sullivan as it sets sail on Lake Michigan.

About The Denis Sullivan (website)

Is there an age limit?

There is no age limit for Day/Evening, Brew, Fireworks, or Lazy Day Sails. However, all children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and must be registered for the sail.

For an Adventure Sail, the minimum age requirement is 12 years. Registrant that are between ages 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Do children or infants count as passengers?

Yes. Per USCG regulations, all guests, regardless of their age, must be counted as passengers and they must be registered as an attendee when purchasing tickets for a sail. Maximum capacities are strictly enforced by USCG regulations, so all guests must be registered in advance.

Do I need to book in advance?

We highly recommend making reservations in advance. We can only accommodate last minute sign-ups should space

be available on a sail. Maximum capacities are strictly enforced by USCG regulations.

What should I wear?

Casual attire is recommended, as are rubber soled shoes, sunscreen, and a hat. Watch the weather closely and dress for it. Please remember that it is usually cooler near the lake and the temperature can easily be 5-10 degrees cooler than it is on the nearby shore. The ship DOES sail in the rain and regardless of temperature, so please be prepared in either eventuality. Umbrellas are not allowed due to reasons of safety.

What is your refund and rescheduling policy?