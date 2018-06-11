Silver Alert: Search is on for woman, 71, missing from Mequon

MEQUON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman, 71, missing from Mequon.

Carolyn Hammond was last seen on Monday, June 11 around 10:30 a.m.

She left her home at that time, and missed a lunch appointment. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since Monday morning.

The woman, who goes by the name “Carol,” is described as standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 200 pounds. She has red/brown hair that’s short, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a green pullover sweater, blue jeans and brown shoes.

She may be driving a red 2013 Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plates: CUE BID.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.