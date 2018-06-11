Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUSMAN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Petite Chef in Dousman to highlight their kids and adult cooking classes.

About The Petite Chef (website)

The Petite Chef School of Cookery is dedicated to helping teach children and adults the joy of cooking. We understand the importance of teaching kids to eat a variety of healthy foods by offering cooking classes, birthday parties and camps. We also promote adult events and corporate team building. All events are hands on where participants get to learn skills and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

