DOUSMAN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Petite Chef in Dousman to highlight their kids and adult cooking classes.
About The Petite Chef (website)
The Petite Chef School of Cookery is dedicated to helping teach children and adults the joy of cooking. We understand the importance of teaching kids to eat a variety of healthy foods by offering cooking classes, birthday parties and camps. We also promote adult events and corporate team building. All events are hands on where participants get to learn skills and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
The Petite Chef offers cooking classes for children and adults. Classes start at $35.00 All classes are single session unless specified as a series or a camp on our calendar. Class menus are displayed on each class post. Best of all you can register right online!