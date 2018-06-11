Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Thumbs up: Brewers activate Eric Thames from disabled list

Posted 4:54 pm, June 11, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 18: Eric Thames #7 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a game at Miller Park on April 18, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have reinstated first baseman Eric Thames from the 10-day disabled list and optioned right-hander Brandon Woodruff to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Thames had been out since April 25 after tearing a ligament in his left thumb. Thames was hitting .250 with seven homers and 13 RBIs when he got hurt.

The return of Thames gives manager Craig Counsell plenty of options at first base and the outfield. Jesus Aguilar has played well at first in Thames’ absence, hitting .290 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs.

The Brewers host the Chicago Cubs on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Thames can also play the corner outfield positions. The Brewers also play Ryan Braun in left field and at first base, while Domingo Santana plays right. Christian Yelich can play all three outfield positions.

Woodruff is 2-0 with a 5.01 ERA in multiple stints this season in the big leagues.

The Brewers on Sunday acquired infielder Brad Miller and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays for first baseman-outfielder Ji-Man Choi. Miller was optioned to Triple-A.

