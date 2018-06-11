× Tyson Foods recalls frozen, breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with plastic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling 3,120 pounds of frozen, breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue and clear soft plastic.

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-746” on the product package.

These items were shipped to food services establishments, nationwide. The affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

The problem was discovered on June 8, 2018, when Tyson Foods Inc. notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that their breading supplier was recalling the breading ingredients due to possible foreign material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS officials are concerned that some product may be frozen and in freezers at food service institutions and could be served. Food service institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away.