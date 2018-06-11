Wild stallion stands guard all night over mare killed by car on North Carolina beach

COROLLA, N.C. – A wild mare died in Corolla, North Carolina on Saturday after it was run over on a beach.

According to officials, the horse died instantly, and her stallion stayed over her body all night even after she was covered with a tarp, WTKR reported.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund did not give specific details about how the horse was run over but did say the incident involved a local resident.

The speed limit on the beach is 15 miles per hour.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund urged people to “slow down and expect that a horse could be on the beach or running over the dunes at any given moment.”

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak and frustration we are feeling this morning,” the Facebook post read.

The mare was buried Sunday morning.