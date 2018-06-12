3 arrested following pursuit of vehicle stolen during dealership burglary in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Three people were arrested in connection with the theft of a vehicle from an auto dealership in West Allis Tuesday, June 12.

Police said the vehicle was taken during a burglary at 108th and Arthur — the International Mercedes Benz/International BMW dealership.

Around 12:15 p.m., the stolen vehicle was located near 35th and Pierce, where it fled officers and a short pursuit ensued. Police said there was a minor crash near 37th and Hilda Place, where the occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

Three arrests were made after police say the suspects ran from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.