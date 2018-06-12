3 suspects sought following attempted burglary at Ron’s Gun Shop in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspect wanted in connection with an attempted break-in that happened early Monday morning, June 11.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. at Ron’s Gun Shop — located off Lannon Road and I-41.

Below is a picture of one of the suspects.

According to police, officers were called out to the store for an alarm. Three suspects attempted to gain entry, however they were unsuccessful.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Germantown Police Department at (262)253-7780 or the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at: 1-800-232-0594.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to citizens who provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these criminals.