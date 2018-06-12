× Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ will remain on Netflix ‘for months to come’

FRANCE — Netflix will renew Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown,” which was scheduled to come off Netflix on June 16, company officials tweeted on Tuesday, June 12.

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

Fans petitioned Neftlix to keep the show a bit longer. A Change.org petition requested that Netflix directly work out a licensing agreement.

The famed cook, writer and host of the CNN series died Friday, June 9 as a result of suicide, in a luxury hotel in the ancient village of Kaysersberg, in France’s eastern Alsace region.

Bourdain filmed a segment of his show that week at the Michelin-starred Auberge d l’Ill in nearby Illhaeusern, where staff were reeling from his death.

“You actually don’t really believe it. You think it’s probably a fake,” the restaurant’s sommelier, Herve Fleuriel, told The AP, recalling “that great Chef who was here on Wednesday lunch.”

It was one of his last meals. Fleuriel described to the AP what Bourdain ate — goose liver, frog’s legs, fish and pigeon — and a lively exchange Bourdain had with close friend chef Eric Ripert about the wine and food and how to pair them.

“They looked like they were pretty happy,” he said.