Cast of ‘Queer Eye’ talks about the Netflix show’s overnight success

Posted 4:25 pm, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:54AM, June 13, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- The new and improved Fab Five is back in action. Gino Salomone sat down with the cast of "Queer Eye" to talk about the show's overnight success.