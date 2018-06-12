Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Check out the trifecta of talent UW-Madison will be getting this fall

Posted 9:00 am, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:00AM, June 12, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- It's everything a proud parent could ask for -- times three! Their amazing journey together -- and why three is the magic number, Thursday on FOX6 News at 10.