Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For more than 100 years, mail has been delivered on Geneva Lake in a rather unique way -- by boat. Carl spent the morning checking out tryout day for the Lake Geneva Mailboat Jumpers.

About U.S. Mailboat Tours (website)

There are only handful of places left in the country where mail is still delivered by boat and none with a more exciting and scenic tour like this! With over 100 years of mail service, we still deliver mail to about 75 homes around the lake on a daily basis from June 15 – September 15. The Walworth departs promptly at 10:00 a.m. every day with a load of passengers, mail and very unique mail person. The Mailboat returns to the Riviera Docks at 12:30 pm after its 2½ hour cruise around the entire lake. Reservations required to guarantee seating.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U. S. Mailboat Tour Info 2 ½ Hours aboard the Walworth

June 15 – September 15

Tour time 10:00a.m. to 12:30p.m. daily INCLUDING Sundays (boarding time 9:30am)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U. S. Mailboat Tour Prices Adult: $38.00

Senior: $36.00

Youth & Children: $22.00

**Please add 5.5% Wisconsin Sales Tax to ALL above listed rates.**

(Group rates available for 10-19 and 20+ people. Contact Group Sales Department to book.)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video