Fund established in honor of fallen MPD Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

MILWAUKEE — A fund has been established in honor of Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

Donations are being accepted at any Tri City National Bank location.

Checks can be sent to:

The Charles Irvine Jr. Memorial Fund

C/O Tri City National Bank

N96 W18221 County Line Rd.

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Officer Irvine died after a crash Thursday, June 7 near 76th and Silver Spring Drive after he and his partner were pursuing a reckless driver.

That alleged driver was charged Tuesday, June 12 with 11 felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with this case. He is Ladell Harrison of Milwaukee.

Jelacic Funeral Home published on Monday, June 11 the funeral plans for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

The obituary says there will be a visitation for Irvine Jr. on Saturday, June 16 at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Road) in Brookfield from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Services will commence at 1 p.m.

The other officer involved in the crash, Matthew Schulze, 36, was treated and released from Froedtert Hospital. He has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. Morales indicated Schulze was the driver of the squad that crashed.