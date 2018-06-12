× George H.W. Bush becomes 1st US president to turn 94

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — George H.W. Bush is celebrating his birthday in Maine as the first former U.S. president to turn 94.

Bush is relaxing in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

Chief of Staff Jean Becker said several of his children are with him, including former President George W. Bush.

Another son, Neil Bush, used his dad’s birthday Tuesday to call for people to volunteer and “to become a point of light.”

The Central Intelligence Agency also marked the birthday by releasing declassified material related to Bush’s tenure as director.

Bush is in Maine without his wife of 73 years, who died in April. Barbara Bush would’ve turned 93 last Friday.