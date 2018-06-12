× Green Bay Packaging announces plans for new $500M paper mill

GREEN BAY — Officials of Green Bay Packaging say the company is spending more than $500 million to build a new paper mill in Wisconsin.

CEO Will Kress said Tuesday that the new mill is “a huge monetary commitment” for Green Bay Packaging.

Company leaders say their current 71-year-old facility is outdated and inefficient. WLUK-TV reports the new mill, to be built on the same site as the current mill in Green Bay, is expected to preserve more than 1,100 jobs, with the company hoping to add 200 more over the next few years.

The company says the new mill will have several environmentally friendly features. Plans call for the mill to use all recycled paper in its products.

Construction is expected to begin in September, with the new mill opening in 2021.