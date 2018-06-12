× Kohl’s donates $160K to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced on Tuesday, June 12 a donation of $160,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin, Inc. (RMHC) to support the organization’s mission of keeping families together while children are receiving medical treatment at Milwaukee-area hospitals.

The funding will be used to refresh facilities at the House, as well as continue Kohl’s support of the RMHC hospitality cart at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and on-site art and musical therapy programs and services for patients.

Jen Johnson, Kohl’s senior vice president of corporate communications issued the following statement in a news release:

“Kohl’s is proud to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin and its commitment to families in our community. We are honored to help provide meaningful resources and services to children and their families to ensure their time away from home is as comfortable as possible.”

Kohl’s grant will help refresh the House’s game room and laundry facilities, which provide amenities that ease the burden of living away from home and allow families to focus on the child receiving treatment. The donation will also be used for RMHC Eastern Wisconsin’s Newborn Care Bag and Sibling Bag Programs, which provide on-the-go activities for siblings of sick children and necessities such as diapers, receiving blankets and other toiletries to support parents of hospitalized newborns.

The funding will also continue the RMHC hospitality cart, created in partnership with Kohl’s in 2017, which provides a range of healthy beverages and food items, toys, books, and other activities to families receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Additionally, Kohl’s will continue to support the House’s music and art therapy programs and Secret Garden educational and memorial programs.

Ann Petrie, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin’s president and CEO issued this statement:

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Kohl’s to better serve and strengthen all families who need us. This funding will ensure the resources and services we provide remain accessible to our community and truly make the Ronald McDonald House much more than just a place to stay during difficult times.”

The donation is made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and soft toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide. Since 2001, Kohl’s has committed more than $100 million to organizations in the Milwaukee area.