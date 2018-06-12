× Man shot, injured while sitting in vehicle near 27th and Auer in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, June 11 near 27th and Auer.

According to police, the investigation revealed that a man, 26, was seated inside a vehicle when an unknown subject approached on foot around 9:15 p.m. and fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The investigation into this matter is on-going. MPD continues to search for a suspect.