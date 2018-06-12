× Mark your calendar: Fathers get free admission to Milwaukee County Zoo on Father’s Day

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is inviting you to enjoy a fun-filled day at the zoo on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17. That’s because all dads receive free admission, no coupon necessary.

What can you check out?

Giraffe dad, Bahatika, has fathered four calves; two males, Tafari and Kazi; and two females, Zola and Maya. He welcomed his most recent calf, Maya, on May 15, with mother, Marlee. Male giraffes, known as bulls, can be up to 18 feet tall, three times the average height of a human dad!

Give dad a unique experience, visit the zoo’s special exhibit, Dinosaurs! A Jurassic Journey. Dad will have the chance to get up-close and personal with over 20 of the Zoo’s prehistoric residents. Get too close and some of our dinosaurs may spit, don’t worry it’s just water! See the heaviest dinosaur to have roamed the earth, the Brachiosaurus or long-necked dinosaur, weighing the same as 17 African elephants. The dinosaur exhibit is just $3 after regular zoo admission.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Father’s Day. For more information, contact the zoo at 414-771-3040.