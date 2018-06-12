Raccoon scales Minnesota skyscraper, captivating anxious viewers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A raccoon’s journey up the side of a St. Paul, Minnesota skyscraper Tuesday caught the interest of onlookers and may others on social media.

Dubbed #mprraccoon by Minnesota Public Radio, the animal was first spotted Tuesday morning just a few stories off the ground – then it started to climb.

I don't know if I can watch this much longer. The #mprraccoon is scaling the UBS Tower. Now 12 stories up. pic.twitter.com/MaP35MLo9j — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The furry critter’s ascent up the UBS Tower, as it clung only to the building’s rough exterior more than 20 stories above the ground, started to stress people out on Twitter.

I’m going to need one of you to tell me when it’s safe to look at Twitter again. And by “safe” I mean “sometime after #mprraccoon is rescued, swaddled with a fluffy towel and given some milk and a cookie.” https://t.co/Yhp7H05YTU — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) June 12, 2018

Stop what you doing and follow the #mprraccoon story! It’s 12am in #SouthAfrica and doesn’t look like I’m going to get to sleep tonight — Kelvin Alston (@Kelvinalston) June 12, 2018

Mary Lucia is deeply concerned about the #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/rcRkHMzauo — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

I’m pregnant. I’m emotional. I’m heavily invested in the welfare of a juvenile raccoon. #mprraccoon — Summer is the worst. (@lindseymoon) June 12, 2018

It took me all of about 30 seconds to become fully invested in the #mprraccoon — Emily O'Rourke (@emuhlee_13) June 12, 2018

As it continued it’s journey skyward, people began posting images of the raccoon’s progress:

Can you see him? He's waaaaaay up there pic.twitter.com/ZnRZGr2qH4 — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 12, 2018

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon has arisen from his nap and is climbing again. pic.twitter.com/K1popKu2bF — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

According to Minnesota Public Radio, the raccoon was first spotted on a small ledge of a nearby building, where it huddled all day and night. A maintenance crew tried to offer it an escape route, but the creature – that likely hasn’t had water or food for two days – fled to another building and finally to the UBS skyscraper.

The windows of the UBS Tower don’t open, so at this point animal control authorities hope it keeps going to the roof where it can be rescued in a live trap, according to WCCO.

https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyYmvyLZxM