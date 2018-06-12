Rare site at the Domes: Corpse flower expected to bloom on Wednesday, June 13

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks is inviting you to witness something that only happens once every seven to ten years.

Officials say the corpse flower at the Mitchell Park Domes opened about four inches since noon on Tuesday, June 12 — and it is expected to be fully open and give off its characteristic sink of a rotting corpse sometime Wednesday morning.

If you would like to check out the corpse flower, make your way to the Domes in the next two days. Officials say the full scent lasts from 24 to 48 hours.