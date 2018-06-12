× Special election: Ann Groves Lloyd concedes to Jon Plumer in 42nd Assembly District

MADISON — Democrat Ann Groves Lloyd has conceded defeat in a race for an open seat in a south-central Wisconsin Assembly seat.

Unofficial returns from Tuesday’s special election in the 42nd Assembly District showed Republican Jon Plumer with a sizeable lead. Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokeswoman Melanie Conklin says Lloyd told her supporters she had conceded about 9:30 p.m.

The win strengthens Republicans’ hold on the Assembly, boosting their majority to 64-35. The Legislature isn’t expected to convene again until January, however, and Plumer will have to run again in November to keep the seat.

Lloyd has already registered to run again, setting up a rematch.