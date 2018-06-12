Straight from the farm: 3 breakfast recipes that are the perfect way to celebrate June Dairy Month

MILWAUKEE -- It's a tradition so good you can taste it! It's June Dairy Month -- and Laura Wilford with The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee with recipes to help you celebrate.
Recipes:
Fun Facts:
• It takes 10 pounds of milk to make one pound of cheese
• It takes 22 pounds of milk to make one pound of butter.
• Wisconsin produces over 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese.
• The first dairy breakfast was hosted by a Jefferson County family on their farm in 1970.
• 96% of Wisconsin dairy farms are family owned.
• Milk is Wisconsin's official state beverage.