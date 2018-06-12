Straight from the farm: 3 breakfast recipes that are the perfect way to celebrate June Dairy Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a tradition so good you can taste it! It's June Dairy Month -- and Laura Wilford with The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee with recipes to help you celebrate.

Recipes:

Strawberry Ricotta Pancakes

Cheddar, Onion, Bacon Tart

Chocolate French Toast

Fun Facts:

• It takes 10 pounds of milk to make one pound of cheese

• It takes 22 pounds of milk to make one pound of butter.

• Wisconsin produces over 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese.

• The first dairy breakfast was hosted by a Jefferson County family on their farm in 1970.

• 96% of Wisconsin dairy farms are family owned.

• Milk is Wisconsin's official state beverage.