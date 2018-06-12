United Nations Secretary-General praises summit as ‘important milestone’

US President Donald Trump (R) meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “an important milestone” in advancing peace and “complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.”
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the secretary-general “urges all concerned parties to seize this momentous opportunity.”
Dujarric said Guterres wrote to both leaders before the summit and reiterates Tuesday that “the road ahead requires cooperation, compromise and a common cause.”
Guterres told reporters Monday that the International Atomic Energy Agency and other parts of the U.N. system “stand ready to support this process in any way, including verification if requested by the key parties.”
