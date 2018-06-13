20 more districts to receive School Safety Grants from Wisconsin Dept. of Justice

WISCONSIN DELLS — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday morning, June 13 that the state will award more than $1.3 million in school safety grants to the following 20 school districts (those shown in bold are within the FOX6 viewing area):
- Barneveld School District, $38,949
- Benton School District, $57,975
- Big Foot Unified High School District, $13,975
- Bristol #1 School District, $22,925
- Crivitz School District, $20,000
- Kettle Moraine School District, $190,395
- Kewaskum School District, $106,347
- La Farge School District, $53,352
- Luck School District, $39,516
- Mauston School District, $188,275
- Prentice School District, $81,272
- Randall J1 School District, $21,935
- River Ridge School District, $55,000
- Rock County Christian School, $39,951
- St. Joseph School; $20,750
- Stevens Point Area Public School District, $279,827
- Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School, $18,334
- Union Grove J1 School District, $19,872
- Wautoma Area School District, $84,435
- Williams Bay School District, $28,960
The School Safety Grant plan was put into place after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The Kenosha Unified School District was the first to receive a School Safety Grant on Friday, June 1. Through the grant, the district will receive $888,788. The money will be used for building safety improvements at schools across the district.
