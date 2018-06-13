Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

20 more districts to receive School Safety Grants from Wisconsin Dept. of Justice

Posted 10:15 am, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:32AM, June 13, 2018

WISCONSIN DELLS — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday morning, June 13 that the state will award more than $1.3 million in school safety grants to the following 20 school districts (those shown in bold are within the FOX6 viewing area):

  • Barneveld School District, $38,949
  • Benton School District, $57,975
  • Big Foot Unified High School District, $13,975
  • Bristol #1 School District, $22,925
  • Crivitz School District, $20,000
  • Kettle Moraine School District, $190,395
  • Kewaskum School District, $106,347
  • La Farge School District, $53,352
  • Luck School District, $39,516
  • Mauston School District, $188,275
  • Prentice School District, $81,272
  • Randall J1 School District, $21,935
  • River Ridge School District, $55,000
  • Rock County Christian School, $39,951
  • St. Joseph School; $20,750
  • Stevens Point Area Public School District, $279,827
  • Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School, $18,334
  • Union Grove J1 School District, $19,872
  • Wautoma Area School District, $84,435
  • Williams Bay School District, $28,960

The School Safety Grant plan was put into place after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Kenosha Unified School District was the first to receive a School Safety Grant on Friday, June 1. Through the grant, the district will receive $888,788. The money will be used for building safety improvements at schools across the district.

