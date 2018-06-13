20 more districts to receive School Safety Grants from Wisconsin Dept. of Justice

WISCONSIN DELLS — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday morning, June 13 that the state will award more than $1.3 million in school safety grants to the following 20 school districts (those shown in bold are within the FOX6 viewing area):

Barneveld School District, $38,949

Benton School District, $57,975

Big Foot Unified High School District, $13,975

Bristol #1 School District, $22,925

Crivitz School District, $20,000

Kettle Moraine School District, $190,395

Kewaskum School District, $106,347

La Farge School District, $53,352

Luck School District, $39,516

Mauston School District, $188,275

Prentice School District, $81,272

Randall J1 School District, $21,935

River Ridge School District, $55,000

Rock County Christian School, $39,951

St. Joseph School; $20,750

Stevens Point Area Public School District, $279,827

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School, $18,334

Union Grove J1 School District, $19,872

Wautoma Area School District, $84,435

Williams Bay School District, $28,960

The School Safety Grant plan was put into place after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Kenosha Unified School District was the first to receive a School Safety Grant on Friday, June 1. Through the grant, the district will receive $888,788. The money will be used for building safety improvements at schools across the district.