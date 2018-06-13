Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Beef Tenderloin Steaks: The recipe is sure to be a hit on Father’s Day

Posted 9:23 am, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:24AM, June 13, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe that's perfect for Father's Day.

Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Blue Cheese Topping

Ingredients

  • 4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1 large clove garlic, halved
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Topping:
  • 2 tablespoons cream cheese
  • 4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese
  • 4 teaspoons plain yogurt
  • 2 teaspoons minced onion
  • Dash ground white pepper

Instructions

  1. Combine topping ingredients in small bowl. Rub beef Tenderloin Seaks with garlic.
  2. Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.
    Cook's Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.
  3. Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.