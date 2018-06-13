× Gov. Walker: Wisconsin Shares child care subsidy gets a boost

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker approved on Wednesday, June 13 changes to the Wisconsin Shares child care subsidy program. With the change, the governor says he is putting an additional $10 million annually in the pockets of low-income families who need affordable child care to support employment.

The targeted rate changes will assist parents in three significant ways:

Raise the subsidy rate by 5 percent for infants (ages 0-2) and for young children (ages 2-4) to help parents afford care during their children’s early years, which are often the most expensive for parents and providers.

Establish a statewide minimum subsidy rate of $5/hour for infant care in licensed providers, making child care more affordable for young families, especially in rural areas.

Reduce the penalty imposed on parents who choose a 2-Star provider, putting an estimated additional $2 million in the pockets of parents for whom a 2-Star provider is the best choice or their only local option.

Gov. Walker issued the following statement in a news release:

“For Wisconsin to continue to thrive, we need to continue to remove barriers to work. Ensuring that parents have access to affordable, quality child care empowers them to remain in the workforce and helps our children get the early education they need to be successful in school.”