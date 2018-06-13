Indian-inspired dish: A quick, easy meal that takes your taste buds on a trip

MILWAUKEE -- Add a little Indian flair to the dinner table. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare an easy, 20-minute pulled tandoori chicken.
Pulled Tandoori Chicken
Ingredients for pulled chicken:
- 2 lbs of chicken breasts
- 4 cups chicken stock
- ½ onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Pinch of sea salt
- Cilantro for garnish
Ingredients for Tandoori sauce:
- ½ cup Greek or plain yogurt, or full fat coconut milk
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp honey (optional)
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp grated or minced ginger
Directions:
- Fill a large pot with chicken stock and add garlic and onion and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling, add the raw chicken and after 2 minutes, reduce to medium-low and allow to simmer for 15 minutes, until chicken is just cooked and no longer pink. Remove from heat and drain immediately and allow chicken to cool.
- Once cooled, place chicken back in pot or a large bowl and using 2 forks, shred the cooked chicken finely.
- To make tandoori sauce, combine all spices, lemon juice and honey into a small bowl and add the yogurt or coconut milk and mix until fully combined to make a paste. Adjust spices to taste. (If you like really spicy, feel free to add more cayenne pepper and paprika. If you like more sweet, add more honey).
- Add the tandoori sauce to the chicken and serve immediately with some chopped cilantro garnished on top. Serve with Basmati rice, cauliflower rice, or naan bread.