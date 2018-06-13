Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Indian-inspired dish: A quick, easy meal that takes your taste buds on a trip

Posted 10:24 am, June 13, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Add a little Indian flair to the dinner table. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare an easy, 20-minute pulled tandoori chicken.

Pulled Tandoori Chicken

Ingredients for pulled chicken:

  • 2 lbs of chicken breasts
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • ½ onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Cilantro for garnish

Ingredients for Tandoori sauce:

  • ½ cup Greek or plain yogurt, or full fat coconut milk
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp honey (optional)
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp grated or minced ginger

Directions:

  1. Fill a large pot with chicken stock and add garlic and onion and bring to a boil.
  2. Once boiling, add the raw chicken and after 2 minutes, reduce to medium-low and allow to simmer for 15 minutes, until chicken is just cooked and no longer pink.  Remove from heat and drain immediately and allow chicken to cool.
  3. Once cooled, place chicken back in pot or a large bowl and using 2 forks, shred the cooked chicken finely.
  4. To make tandoori sauce, combine all spices, lemon juice and honey into a small bowl and add the yogurt or coconut milk and mix until fully combined to make a paste.  Adjust spices to taste. (If you like really spicy, feel free to add more cayenne pepper and paprika.  If you like more sweet, add more honey).
  5. Add the tandoori sauce to the chicken and serve immediately with some chopped cilantro garnished on top.  Serve with Basmati rice, cauliflower rice, or naan bread.